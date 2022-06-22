Barricaded gunman surrenders after 10 hours

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published June 22, 2022

WARREN — No one was injured after a barricaded gunman held four hostages for 10 hours Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. June 13, Warren police were dispatched to the 13000 block of St. Andrews Avenue, between Groesbeck Highway and Schoenherr Road, on a report of a man threatening others with a gun, stating he was suicidal and homicidal, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The department’s special response and hostage negotiation teams were dispatched and a command post was established, Dwyer said. The 32-year-old Warren man’s wife, 33, and three children, ages 8, 4 and 2 months, were in the house with him.

Negotiations with the man continued until approximately 1 a.m., when he surrendered without problems, Dwyer said. When a search warrant of the home was executed, a 9 mm handgun was recovered.

Dwyer recognized the department’s special response and hostage negotiation teams for their professionalism and patience in what he said was a stressful situation.

“It was a difficult scene when you knew that he had four hostages in the home,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the department had been called to the home several times before.

