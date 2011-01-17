Roseville’s Chris Nash starts senior year with county title

By: Brad D. Bates | Roseville - Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 17, 2011

Roseville High senior 215-pounder Chris Nash works on a hold Jan. 6 at home against Anchor Bay. Photo by Deb Jacques

ROSEVILLE — It’s not often that an athlete as accomplished as Roseville senior 215-pounder Chris Nash learns to live in someone’s shadow.

Despite being a two-time All-State honoree and state runner-up at 215 pounds as a junior, Nash spent those years under the tutelage of his older brothers Bobby Nash and Kevin Nash.

But as he is now the only Nash on the Panthers’ roster, he’s adjusting to his time in the spotlight.

“It’s a difficult role sometimes,” Nash said of leading the Panthers. “People look up to you and ask you questions, and if you don’t have an answer, they might look at you like you’re stupid. But it’s something that I’m getting used to.”

Nash is also getting used to practicing without his brothers pushing him.

“Having a brother there every day, it’s easier to be motivated,” Nash said. “Now it can be a little more difficult to get motivated, but when they come back, they help me a lot.

“When they come back, they critique my wrestling and tell me what I can do to improve. Then when I’m in matches and getting tired, I remember what they and my coaches told me, and focus on that.”

Another thing that Nash is adjusting to as a senior is that since his 2009-10 season ended a match away from a state title, he now gets every opponent’s best effort.

“I like that fact that people are coming after me,” Nash said. “And I like it that people think they can come out and beat me. It’s more motivation.”

That motivation paid off for Nash, who took home the 2010 Macomb County title at 215 with five pins. His longest match was a one-minute, 14-second tilt.

“I’m working on getting my guy moving before I go for a takedown,” Nash said of what changes he’s made to his style for the 2010-11 season.

“I feel like I’m more athletic than a lot of the guys that I wrestle with more balance, so that works to my advantage.”

What has helped Nash be even more successful than he was a year ago, when he finished 53-3, is the experience he took away from his match at the finals.

And that is what he hopes will make the end of 2010-11 a little different from last year.

“You know what it takes to get there, but you don’t want to take second again, so you have to do some things different,” Nash said. “Overall, I’m working harder, and being more mentally prepared and paying attention to the details.

“You have to really focus on every little thing. Most people might not think the little things mean that much, but they can be everything.”

