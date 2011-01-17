Rochester High wrestling sets sights on lofty goals

By: Christian Davis | Rochester Post | Published January 17, 2011

Rochester High wrestling had five athletes place in the Oakland County Tournament. Senior Diego Camp came in fifth at 140 pounds. Photo by Deb Jacques

ROCHESTER — One thing Rochester High wrestling coach Frank Lafferty is certain about is that it’s going to take a good team to beat his squad.

The Falcons bring a balanced lineup with experience and talent from the lighter to the heavier weights.

How far that combination takes Rochester, though, is the question.

“We have a good mix of kids,” the coach said during practice Jan. 10. “We train every day like we want to win a state championship. Are we going to, I don’t know, but that’s how we train. Our goals should be no less than that.

“We think we can compete with anybody.”

The Falcons — 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division — proved it Dec. 18 in the Oakland County Tournament.

Rochester finished fifth in the 46-team field, which was the best result in Lafferty’s eight seasons with the program.

“It gives us confidence,” he said. “We wanted to win it, that was our goal, but we’re getting there. We’re climbing the ladder.”

Sophomore Josh Wood and senior Cody DeVoe led the way. Wood finished second at 112 pounds and DeVoe was the same at 160.

“(Wood) is stronger and he’s more mature. He’s always had good mat awareness, but he’s even better now,” Lafferty said of last year’s Division 1 state runner-up at 103.

Sophomore Kaelen Richards — who placed seventh in the state last season at 112 — finished third in the county at 119.

Seniors Diego Camp (140), Matt Waszkiewicz (171) and Marcel Johnson (215) finished fifth.

Lafferty said the squad is the most balanced he’s coached.

Camp added that the squad’s disposition has it headed in the right direction along with the infusion of young talent.

“This year we’re a lot more focused on what we want. We have the mindset of going to states this year, and that’s what we’re gearing for,” he said. “We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen that have been wrestling for a while, and they know what it takes to win.”

In other local sports action:

Rochester Adams placed sixth in the county tournament and Rochester Hills Stoney Creek was 10th.

For Adams, Justin Shofield finished fourth at 103; Alex Potoniec was fifth at 119; Kevin Jock was fifth at 135; Mac Fisher placed third at 152; and Paul Mikhjian was third at 215.

For Stoney Creek; Keenan Moffit came in at sixth at 103; Nick Grajdzik finished second at 215; and Serge Andreou was sixth at 285.