Berkley High boys basketball under new leadership

By: Christian Davis | Woodward Talk | Published January 13, 2011

Berkley High senior Justin Peguese goes up for a shot against Beverly Hills Detroit Country Day Jan. 13 at home. Peguese is averaging 20 points per game. Photo by Erin Sanchez

BERKLEY — Berkley High senior Terrell Porter admits that sometimes it’s tough not to just sit back and enjoy the show.

When the center for the boys basketball team pulls down a rebound or blocks a shot, his next move is to kick it out to a guard and the fast break begins, which often culminates in an easy basket.

“Most of our offense in our games comes from our defense. When we get a stop, we push it up,” Porter said during practice Jan. 12. “I just throw it up the floor, and sometimes I’ll watch. I enjoy that.”

Coach David McGlown also enjoys watching his squad play sound defense.

“As a coach, I really love defense. So everything we do is built off of (it),” he said. “The old saying is, ‘Offense wins games and defense wins championships,’ and I believe it. I was always taught that as a kid.”

The mentality has served the Bears right so far this season. Berkley was 5-2 at press time and 5-1 in the Oakland Activities Association White Division.

Though this is McGlown’s first season as head coach, he’s not surprised by the strong start.

“I knew we were a good team, but I didn’t know how good until we played the first couple games,” he said “We just play together. These guys have been playing together since they were 8- and 9-years-old. They’re friends off the court, and it’s just a good atmosphere.”

McGlown spent the last three seasons as the Berkley JV coach and spent a season as the freshman coach before that.

“I’m loving it. Four years ago, when I was a freshman coach, this is what I wanted to do, be a varsity coach,” he said. “So I’m just enjoying the ride and letting these guys enjoy it, too.”

To help ease the transition, McGlown said he kept a lot of the same plays and strategy from last season.

“I put in maybe one new play,” he said. “I just really wanted a smooth transition, so we didn’t have any setbacks.”

Seniors Ryan Bush and Justin Peguese have flourished in the offense. Bush leads the team with 25 points per game, and Peguese is notching 20.

The Bears lone loss in the division came against Rochester Adams. Berkley will play the Highlanders again, which means they still have a chance to win the division.

“At the beginning of the year, we sat down to talk, and (winning the division) was our goal,” McGlown said. “Everybody picked us to finish seventh, eighth or ninth in the league, but from the start, we knew and we believed that we can win a division championship.”

Catch the Bears against Troy High at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Troy.

