Venardos Circus thrills audience at We Rock the Spectrum

Children who have autism watch as Patrick McGuire, of the Venardos Circus, performs at We Rock the Spectrum Gym June 10 in Novi.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 17, 2026

Children watch Oliver Ramos jump rope while riding a unicycle. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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NOVI — Shortly after getting into town on June 10, a couple of Venardos Circus entertainers brought circus dreams to life for children who have autism at We Rock the Spectrum, a Novi gym geared for children with special needs.

The show was much shorter than the performances currently being held at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk. The show was only half an hour and featured juggling, comedy and unicycle performances by Patrick (Patricio) McGuire and Oliver Ramos.

Ramos, a seventh-generation circus performer, wowed the kids by riding a unicycle while juggling. He said that he enjoys the circus as it provides a way for people to momentarily escape their problems and find joy. He said that performing for kids with special needs is especially rewarding.

“Like myself, I also have relatives that are also special needs, and knowing that there’s not really a lot of people out there that will really pay attention to them, and so we like to go out there and make them feel special, as well as to have them have a good time. We enjoy that, and it’s just really heartwarming for us,’ Ramos said.

McGuire’s act has an Old World flair resembling the stylings of Charlie Chaplin.

“I like to work with antiques, and I play the accordion. When I present a show, I try to create an atmosphere through the props and my mannerisms and my characterization that is not of this particular age. I try to bring an old-time feel to what I do,” he said.

He said that his style is typically referred to as a “gentleman juggler,” or a man who performs using everyday objects. During his act, he balanced the brim of a baseball cap on his forehead as well as a tall lamp, among other things.

“I like to work with everyday objects that people have already established a relationship with, and I like to work with them in ways that people really haven’t seen done before, rather than more traditional balls, clubs and rings,” he said.

McGuire, who ran away with the circus 33 years ago, said that special performances such as this challenge him because of unknown limitations at the various venues. He said factors such as the height of the ceiling, whether or not there is a stage, and where the audience is located directly affect which tricks he can perform. As this performance was for children who have autism, he said the performers were asked not to have loud music, make sudden noises or throw anything into the audience.

“So, I try to be mindful to the limitations that are given to us beforehand,” he said. “But once I start performing, I can kind of gauge how the audience is reacting, and I can go into the crowd if I feel it’s OK, like I did today. I was able to go in and interact with the kids to some degree; you just have to feel it. You just kind of go with the flow,” he said.

During the performance, McGuire presented Don Cohen, of West Bloomfield, with a red clown nose. Cohen said he will definitely be putting the red clown nose he was given to good use.

“I came in a clown,” Cohen said with a laugh. “I was just identified.”

Cohen and his wife brought their granddaughter, Lilly, to the event. He said he knew his granddaughter would enjoy it, as she likes the circus and the gym.

“I think it’s great that they’re meeting the kids where they are and helping them have an enjoyable experience in a setting that will be comfortable for them,’ said Cohen.

“My son is neurodivergent, and I like to give him all the opportunities I can to get out and do typical things,” said Laura Connor, of South Lyon. “He obviously struggles with outside social settings. He’s been here several times — with us, with his school. So, I really enjoyed the show. I don’t know how much he got out of it, because he was running around the whole time.”

Her son along with many of the other children attending watched the show or heard it as they ran around the facility and utilized the play equipment. Connor said that she thought this performance was better for her son; when she took him to a traditional circus, it was too overwhelming. But she said that the availability of the equipment was too distracting for kids such as her son.

“He’s not going to sit and watch a show when there is all this fun stuff to play on,” she said.

“I liked playing in the circus,” Riley Connor said.

“I think it’s awesome,” Connor said of Venardos putting on a show for kids who have autism.

Cohen said he enjoyed the performance as well.

“I thought they were very talented, and maybe we’ll get to the full circus,” Cohen said.

Gloria Rincon, of Novi, said she brought her son to see his first circus.

“I liked the idea of a little bit, in a more controlled environment, with not so much people,” Rincon said.

Rincon said her son, Andrik, 4, really enjoyed the show, more than she thought he would. She said she is now thinking about taking him to the main show.

“I really liked it. I liked to play,” said Andrik, whose words were translated from Spanish by his mom. Andrik said he especially liked it when McGuire bounced around seven balls on the table, causing a drum effect.

McGuire said they typically do a small circus such as this to promote the show in each city during their tour. However, he said it is atypical for it to be geared to children with special needs, and especially to do so two years running.

Venardos Circus is presenting a Broadway-style circus with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme in Novi through June 21, with varying showtimes. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to venardoscircus.com.