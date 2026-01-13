Three school districts and cities to honor MLK through service

Clawson High School will be hosting its annual day of service event with the Berkley and Royal Oak school districts and cities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 19. Last year’s event, pictured, was hosted at Berkley High School.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mike Koury, Taylor Christensen | Warren Weekly | Published January 13, 2026

BERKLEY — The Royal Oak, Berkley and Clawson school districts, and their cities, are all continuing to share the message that Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19 is “a day on, not a day off.”

The combined MLK Day celebration will be taking place at Clawson High School this year. In past years, the event rotated through the Berkley and Royal Oak school districts, so there is sure to be fresh energy and a chance to pull in neighbors who might have not joined in the festivities before.

“Clawson has been a part of the MLK Day of Service for a few years now; this is simply the first time they are serving as the host city,” said Judy Davids, city of Royal Oak community engagement specialist. “We expect attendees to feel the same spirit of purpose that has defined the event for the past nine years, dating back to its beginning in 2017.”

Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said organizers love being able to put a spotlight on Martin Luther King Jr. and this event.

“The one thing we talk about a lot with our leaders, specifically at the high school level, is servant leadership, which is unique. Being a servant leader is serving others and essentially expecting nothing in return, which can be hard to do in today’s society … with the, oftentimes, the need and the receiving of that instant gratification to an extent,” he said.

“For example, we’ll be making things and preparing things for people who have different needs, and we’ll never know who those recipients are. All we’ll know is that we did it and we can go home, put our head on our pillow and know that we served someone today. It did something great, and that is servant leadership. So, that resonates with our students for sure,” Shellenbarger continued.

The event will kick off at 9:40 a.m. with a freedom walk and donation drive starting at Clawson High School.

Shellenbarger has been most excited for the walk, as it has been canceled for the last two years due to inclement weather.

“We have our fingers crossed that we will be able to partake in the freedom walk in Clawson, walk our streets and really show that unity as we serve Dr. King’s legacy,” he said. “We are really excited and optimistic that this is going to be the year where we really get to enjoy ourselves together as we walk the streets.”

At 10:15 a.m. service projects will begin at the high school. The service projects include making blankets, a community art project, sorting donations, making cards and more.

“Making blankets, sorting donations, creating community art, walking together in the freedom march, that’s when people really connect to why we are here,” Davids said. “It’s one thing to say you honor MLK; it’s another to serve with your hands and heart alongside your neighbors.”

Berkley School District Director of Communications Jessica Stilger said she thinks it’s great all three school districts are committed to keeping diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of the schools to “create an environment where staff, students and community members feel a sense of belonging.”

“You can really feel that on MLK Day for this event,” she said. “That sense of belonging, people coming together for a greater purpose and really working on working together in a really inclusive way.”

New to this year will be a community art project where volunteers will be painting a mural at the Welcome Inn, 1717 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

The Welcome Inn is an organization that provides professional and volunteer support services to people experiencing homelessness while helping guide them toward independent living.

The project was designed by Megan Homanick, an art teacher at Clawson High School. The mural is going to reflect MLK’s call to service and values such as hope, courage, unity and justice.

The project will consist of five panels featuring vibrant snowflake-like shapes that will be individually painted by volunteers of all ages. The shapes will be placed against panels designed to resemble the night sky, Davids said.

At the center of the mural is the featured Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.”

“I believe that murals bring light and hope. Inspirational words and images remind us that we are stronger than we feel. Our mission (at the Welcome Inn) is that we are able to meet basic needs of those experiencing homelessness but do it while helping them to remember they are human,” Executive Director of the Welcome Inn Heather Duenas said. “So often those that are unhoused are treated less than. They are then filled with shame and guilt. We allow a safe space for individuals to feel welcome. The mural is one very big step in the direction of creating that warm, welcoming environment.”

Duenas hopes that through the mural the Welcome Inn can become a beacon for hope and warmth for those who might need it.

“Being homeless for a period of my life, I remember the shame, embarrassment and fear that I felt. I hope that this project is the first step toward a deeper acceptance and understanding of those that need a little more support,” Duenas said. “There is often such a negative ideology associated with homelessness, but in reality, homelessness has no face, no name and no class status.”

For more information on the event, visit romi.gov/998/MLK-Service-Day.