Police search for Kid Rock ticket scammer

By: Sara Kandel | Online Only | Published January 18, 2011

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville are looking for a man who they say sold bogus tickets to a Kid Rock concert via an ad on craigslist.

In three separate incidents, victims all claim they agreed to meet a man at a Roseville restaurant, after viewing and deciding to purchase the concert tickets he advertised on the popular website. The victims met the man and purchased varying amount of tickets for the concert, held Jan. 15 in Detroit, only to find out at the box office that the tickets were bogus.

The victims spent a combined $1,500 on tickets for the concert. Detectives are investigating the scam. Anyone who has information regarding the sale of the bogus tickets is asked to call the Roseville Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (586) 775-2100.