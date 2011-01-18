Five-car crash in Roseville leaves three in hospital

By: Sara Kandel | Online Only | Published January 18, 2011

ROSEVILLE — Three of the five people transported to local hospitals after Saturday’s five-car collision in Roseville were still in either serious or critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15, a black minivan traveling westbound on 12 Mile Road allegedly ran a red light at the northbound Gratiot Avenue intersection, striking two vehicles in the process. The two struck vehicles then hit two more vehicles, bringing the total of cars involved in the crash to five.

In all, five people were transported to local hospitals. Two were treated for minor injuries and later released. The occupants of the minivan — a 51-year-old female from Roseville was driving; the passenger was a 59-year old Roseville woman — remained hospitalized in serious condition. The third victim, a 64-year old Detroit resident, remained in critical condition.

Roseville Deputy Police Chief James Berlin released a late-afternoon statement Jan. 17 that said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but investigators were still awaiting toxicology reports.

Berlin also reported that at the time of the incident, the roadway was wet but clear of overnight snow, and that the weather did not appear to be a factor in the crash. The accident is under investigation by the Roseville Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Team.

Due to the severity of the collision, the intersection at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue was closed for several hours following the incident.

